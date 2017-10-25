Zoo series kicks off

The Alaska Zoo’s annual Wildlife Wednesdays program kicks off again this fall with a monthly calendar packed full of experts in the field. The free program is a great way to learn about the wildlife in Alaska and fill those cold, dark months with some educational – and entertaining – brain food. Stephanie Hartman, Alaska Zoo education director, said the programs have just been finalized for the season and cover the gamut of wildlife species. The lectures begin at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month, and attendance is free with regular zoo admission. See www.alaskazoo.org for prices.

October’s speaker is Jen Reed, visitor services ranger at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, who will discuss “Watching the Wild White Bear.” The event is set for Oct. 11.

Other programs include:

Nov. 8: Max Goldman, Audubon Alaska’s Arctic marine ecologist on “Building a Better Bird Map”

Dec. 13: Anchorage-based wildlife photographer Drew Hamilton discusses “Alaska is a Wildlife Photographer’s Paradise.”

Jan. 10: Patrick Walsh, biologist with Togiak National Wildlife Refuge, speaks on “Wolves are Such Optimists: Wolf Stories and Studies of Togiak Refuge.”

Feb. 14: Mike Harrington of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game discusses “Tracking the Wolverine.”

March 14: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services Katrina Liebich will speak on a topic yet to be announced.

April 11: Tom Griffin of Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and Eric Stuart with the Bureau of Land Management will cover the topic “Bear Aware?”

— Melissa DeVaughn

