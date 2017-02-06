Westchester’s Family Skate remains a perennial favorite

Anchorage Parks and Recreation offers its annual Family Skate night every Saturday, featuring the fun and functional blue seals that help little ones learn to skate and have fun with their friends and family. The ConocoPhillips Alaska Westchester Lagoon Family Skate is 1-3 p.m. each Saturday through Feb. 25. Bring your skates for this free, family-friendly event, warm up around burn barrels, sip complimentary Steam Dot Coffee Co. hot chocolate, and listen to some tunes from Movin 105.7 FM. For more information on the Family Skate days, go to the muni’s website, www.muni.org/parks or the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

