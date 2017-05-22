Welcome players, parents and fans

President Message

Welcome to the 2017 Alaska Airlines Cup presented by Alaska Rush Soccer Club.

First, I’d like to offer a very special thank-you to our tournament director and to all of this year’s volunteers. Their tireless work and dedication to the game make this tournament the most prestigious and competitive soccer event in Alaska. I also would like to thank all of the teams participating and wish them the best of luck.

Last, but certainly not least, I would like to express my appreciation to the title sponsor, Alaska Airlines, for its support of this event. Alaska Airlines has, time and time again, demonstrated its commitment to the kids in our community.

Alaska Rush is very excited about this year’s tournament. To a greater extent, the ideals of fair play and good sportsmanship that exemplify the Alaska Airlines Cup are the same core values that the coaches from Alaska Rush instill in their players. Alaska Rush is also proud to be a part of an international community of Rush Soccer clubs, which are passionate about the beautiful game. All of our Rush soccer players, over 40,000 of them worldwide, share these same core values – accountability, advice, empathy, enjoyment, humility, leadership, passion, respect, safety, tenacity and unity. It is with these core values in mind we kick off the 2017 Alaska Airlines Cup.

Best of luck and enjoy the tournament.

Sincerely,

Brian Farrell,

President, Alaska Rush Soccer Club

about the author: Coast Staff