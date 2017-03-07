Valdez hosts Fat Bike Bash

The second annual Chugach Fat Bike Bash set for March 1 through March 5 in Valdez Alaska is a multifaceted bike event for riders of all ages, skills and tire widths.

Billed as, “not your standard issue sufferfest,” the second annual event includes a downhill race, The Hoodoo Fatbike Rodeo, a community costume bike parade, bike movies, a cross-country race, BMX barrel racing, drag racing, a slow bike/foot down competition and the Big Air, Big Splash bike ramp at the Kelsey Dock for those interested in making an icy plunge into Prince William Sound astride a bike. This year a junior category has been added to each event for under-18 riders.

Hoodoo Brewing will provide the beverages at the dance party on Saturday night.

The biggest addition to the second annual event is the debut of the Fat Freeride World Championship on Thompson Pass. The finals are scheduled for Sunday.

“We’re pushing the envelope from fat bike’s reputation for endurance to adrenaline,” says the organization’s website. “Just as Valdez gave birth to big mountain skiing, we hope to inspire fat biking to roll in brave, new directions. It should be quite a ride.”

For an agenda, registration information and Bike Bash lodging discounts visit levitation49.org

The Chugach Fat Bike Bash is put on by Levitation 49, a Valdez-based nonprofit dedicated to creating and enhancing the economy, image and quality of life in Valdez through the development and promotion of world-class mountain sports events and recreation resources. Other Levitation 49 events include the Valdez Ice Festival held each March, and the Valdez Rock Climbing Fest, June 16-18, 2017.

