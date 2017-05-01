UAA seeking nominations for Seawolf Hall of Fame

Have a favorite athlete you think deserves to be forever recognized? Now is the time to be heard. University of Alaska Anchorage is accepting nomination through May 15 for the Class of 2017 Seawolf Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame committee will choose the finalists and winners will be announced this summer.

Nominations are accepted in four categories – former UAA student-athletes, former UAA staff members, former UAA athletic teams, and others. Former student-athletes and teams are eligible for nomination 10 years following their last competition at UAA, and former staff members are eligible five years following their university service.

Qualifications for student-athletes include having earned a minimum of two varsity letters, outstanding achievements as an athlete, an exemplary life of community service, and a professional career that reflects credit to the person and UAA. Graduation and/or exemplary academic achievements as an undergraduate are additional desirable qualifications.

Qualifications for former UAA coaches, faculty or staff members include evidence of an outstanding career as well as having had a direct and significant impact on UAA Athletics.

Former UAA teams that have brought national recognition to the University may be nominated, as may those who have made an extraordinary contribution that results in a significant benefit or reflects great credit to UAA Athletics.

To nominate, visit GoSeawolves.com and click on Hall of Fame under the Inside Athletics menu.

