UAA Health & Fitness Expo shows youth how to get moving

The Alaska Health & Fitness Expo will be held 3-8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Alaska Airlines Center on the UAA campus, 3550 Providence Drive. Bib pickup will be available during these hours. The Healthy Futures Kid’s Mile (with a half-mile option for the littlest of runners) is at 7 p.m. June 15 at the Expo. Register on site by 6:30 p.m. All runners receive a race bib and finisher’s medal

The annual Alaska Health & Fitness Expo is becoming a much-anticipated event as part of the Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon. Held at the Alaska Airlines Center on campus, the annual event attracts some of the best in Alaska’s sporting world. The Expo gives visitors and locals alike a chance to learn about healthy options in food, exercise and recreation, and features Olympic athletes such as Nordic skiers Kikkan Randall and Holly Brooks, as well as UAA standouts such as world-class jumper David Registe and UAA’s cross-country running team.

The Expo has grown every year, attracting some 10,000 people over the course of two days, according to Dustin Morris, general manager for University of Alaska Anchorage’s Seawolves athletics department, which organizes the race. One of the top events, of course, is the free kids run, sponsored by Healthy Futures. The one-mile and half-mile option are wildly popular among the younger set, and they adore watching their local heroes – such as Randall – help them warm up for their sprint.

This year’s expo features an even more expanded menu than last. In addition to last-minute registration and bib pick-up, there will be a multitude of activities for racers and non-racers alike. Along with more than 60 exhibitors and vendors, the event will feature an outdoor farmer’s market, free health screenings, and Kid’s Mile run. There will also be free workshops and demonstrations that will focus on health and fitness, plus the chance to check out the Alaska Airlines Center’s full-service restaurant, the Varsity Sports Grill.

“The energy behind it is amazing,” said Friess Michael Friess, the Seawolves head track and field, and cross-country running coach. “We want everyone to feel welcome. This is a community event with something to offer anyone looking to improve, enhance, learn and implement healthy living concepts into their lives, no matter what age or fitness level.”

It’s not too late to sign up for any one of the Anchorage Marathon events, including a Kids Mile, which is supported by Healthy Futures Alaska and is a perennial hit. Stop by the Alaska Airlines Center on the UAA campus and check it out.

about the author: Melissa DeVaughn