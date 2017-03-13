Trail Tales event set for March 16

After its huge success with the first event, the Chugach Park Fund and Alaska Trails is hosting its second Trail Tales storytelling event, 6:30 p.m. March 16 at the 49th State Brewing Co. in Anchorage (717 W. Third Ave.). The event follows the spirit of Arctic Entries, in which storytellers will share seven-minute stories about their trail experiences, adventures and life in general. Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Storytelling begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at www.alaska-trails.org.

