Storytelling workshop set for Denali National Park

“My Wilderness: Storytelling Workshop and Performance” is scheduled for July 21-23 at Denali National Park and Preserve. The weekend course is part of Alaska Geographic’s summer learning series at the park’s Murie Science and Learning Center.

“ This is a brand new course this year, and the only one that still has openings,” said Jessica Brillhart of Alaska Geographic’s Murie Science and Learning Center.

The program joins aspiring storytellers with expert story coaches from the Anchorage storytelling program Arctic Entries. The coaches will reveal the secrets to capturing and keeping an audience’s attention … just by talking about yourself. Your story can be funny, inspiring, humbling, or something else entirely. Immersed in the wilderness of Denali, the course will explore storytelling principles, participants will share their own stories, and the group will learn how to make their stories the best they can be. The workshop culminates with a group storytelling performance on the final evening of the course, on the theme of “In the wilderness: stories of being outside, finding yourself, and the trail less traveled.”

Participants will stay at a field camp located 29 miles inside the park along the Teklanika River. The field camp includes rustic tent cabins and a common dining tent. All meals, accommodations, transportation, and instruction are included in the $400 course fee ($360 for Alaska Geographic members). Professional development credit is available through UAA. For more information or to register, go to www.alaskageographic.org or call 907-683-6432.

