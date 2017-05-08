Stay fit, healthy and raise money

If you’re looking for motivation to get more exercise, how about raising money to help Alaska’s youth stay fit and healthy?

The 100 Miles in May Challenge is a fundraiser for Healthy Futures, which empowers Alaska’s youth to build the habit of daily physical activity. The Challenge encourages activity among employees, family, and friends while setting an example to youth.

Individual and team participants collect pledges for exercise completed during the month of May. Participants enter their exercise into a mileage converter and can track their status by individual, group, or even industry categories on statewide leaderboards.

The top five overall participants, established by total miles completed in May, will receive a Healthy Futures Hoodie. The top overall contributing team, based on average miles per participant, will enjoy a scheduled visit from a Healthy Hero athlete and each participant on that team completing over 100 miles will receive a Healthy Futures athletic T-shirt.

Go to healthyfuturesak.org/get_involved/100milesmay for more details.

