Seldovia explorer releases latest Alaska adventure book

Alaskan author and tireless explorer Erin McKittrick is at it again. McKittrick has focused her energy and intellect on one of Alaska’s most heavily populated and least explored bodies of water to write her latest book. “Mudflats and Fish Camps” chronicles McKittrick’s journey along with her husband and two young children, as they hike and paddle the entire coastline of Cook Inlet, a distance of 800 miles.

The author’s narrative interweaves details of her own outdoor adventure with the history of the inlet and contemporary lives of the people who make their living and home on the its coast.

The journey covers a mix of big wilderness, big money and the quirky human condition.

McKittrick, along with her husband Hig, has walked, paddled, and skied more than 8,000 miles through Alaska’s trackless wilderness, including a thousand miles with her two young children. She has a master’s degree in molecular and cellular biology, writes and gives public presentations on her adventures and work. In 2007, she and Hig founded Ground Truth Trekking, a nonprofit organization that combines “ground truth” with “researched truth,” using science and adventure to further the conservation about Alaska’s environmental issues. They live in Seldovia. (www.groundtruthtrekking.org)

