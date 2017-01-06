Saving Serenity

“Even though spring breakup was underway, there would still be snow patches on the ground; it was cold, and the air was alive with scents of a new season,” said Lankard, an Eyak Athabaskan who has lived his whole life in the Delta. “We knew spring and summer fishing was around the corner.”

The stark beauty of Lankard’s ancestral homelands made him feel safe – he knew that through the bounty of the land and sea that his family would be fed and they would be OK. They’d drive out on the Delta until eagles flying overhead would give away the presence of fish, then Dune and his siblings would gather driftwood for a fire and set up camp by the riverbank.

“Mom would have her iron skillet ready,” he said. “All us children would huddle around the fire in our blankets and sleeping bags to stay warm, watching Mom wade out into the river with a small mesh dip net to catch the early run of hooligan (smelt) that would come home by the millions to the Copper River Delta every spring.”

The land and waters about which Lankard speaks is part of the fabric of his life. The Copper River Delta has been home to the Eyak people for the past 3,500 years. Lankard spent his childhood enjoying this routine and he can’t imagine this place ever being any different.

“Mom would fill a 5-gallon bucket with these beautiful oil-rich fish, which were like tiny tasty torpedoes of energy to us kids,” he said. “My older sister Pam and I would gut the tiny fish, then Mom would put the iron skillet on the hot fire and fill it with hooligan, and like little chicks with our mouths open, we knew in moments we would all be eating like kings and queens.”

Memories like these are why for the past 20 years, Lankard and the Eyak Preservation Council have advocated for the protection of the Copper River Delta – particularly a stretch of coal-harboring wilderness known as the Bering River coalfields. Located 55 miles southeast of Cordova and bordered by the Martin River Glacier on one side and the Bering Glacier and River on the other, the coalfield stands on the edge of lands already protected under easements of the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustees Council. Private interests, who could on any given day decide to develop the land, own it.

That would be disastrous, Lankard argues. Nowhere is there a more pristine habitat, critical to shorebirds, salmon and other wildlife. The land is most valuable, he argues, not by being mined beyond recognition, but by remaining a vital ecosystem supporting such natural and renewable resources as wild salmon, herring and hooligan.

“The reason that this region deserves permanent protection is that it is still 98 percent roadless and wild,” Lankard said. “It is an intact, thriving wild salmon watershed that is a baseline for how other watersheds should be managed. … This is one of the last intact, wild places on earth where we still have a chance to get it right.”

FIGHTING FOR FUNDING

In early November, the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustees Council met in Anchorage. Lankard and Tim Richardson, government affairs representative of Wildlife Forever, were there to speak. Calling in by teleconference were other supporters, including Carol Hoover, executive director of the Eyak Preservation Council, and even internationally known conservationist Jane Goodall, whose recorded message backed the request that was to come: Would the EVOS Trustee Council help out? Could it extend its restoration boundaries to include the eastern Copper River Delta, pairing it forever to the already protected Prince William Sound?

Now is the time to act, they argued. With a new administration set to take over in Washington, D.C., and the current landowners showing a willingness to sell, the opportunity should not be missed. If passed up, the Bering River coalfields could be in limbo indefinitely. But unanimous support was not to come. The Council heard the comments and did indeed take them into consideration, said EVOS executive director Elise Hsieh.

“The Council has reviewed the unsolicited proposals for BeringRiver habitat protection,” she explained in an email. “It is my understanding that there is not general Council support for pursuing this proposal at this time.”

The rationale, she said, is that the Council already has current projects to consider within its existing designated spill area, and taking on new projects would create competition and new paperwork as required by the National Environmental Policy Act.