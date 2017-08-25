Riders strut their stuﬀ at Alyeska Mountain Bike Festival

Another great season of riding is complete – and this year Alyeska celebrates with the fifth annual Alyeska Mountain Bike Festival, set for Sept. 1-4 in Girdwood. Th e annual event includes races, clinics, guided rides, live music and more. And even if you aren’t entered, it’s a thrill to watch. From the pond crossing to the downhill to the jumps and turns, these riders take the term “skill” to a new and exciting level.

“The annual Mountain Bike Festival at Alyeska Resort is a great way to sign off on the mountain bike season,” said Alyeska’s Ben Napolitano. “Weekend events include downhill racing, Enduro racing, a whips and tricks freestyle competition, and the infamous Pond Crossing.”

This year’s Mountain Bike Festival features live mu-sic, races and events. On Friday, Sept. 1, there are half-price bike rentals from 3-6 p.m. for those who want to try mountain riding on their own. Fuel up with $2 Taco day, all day at the Sitzmark, and cap the evening with Trivia Night at the Sitz, which starts at 7 p.m.

The exciting Pond Crossing competition is set for 1p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Awards are given for the top three places as riders negotiate their bikes over a wobbly fl oating bridge assembled with innertubes and wooden planks.

Following that fun, spectators and competitors move to the mountain for a 3 p.m. start of the Downhill State Championship Race. If that’s not enough adrenaline for one day, watch the 7:30 p.m. showing of a free snow/bike fi lm at the Sitz, followed by a 10 p.m. concert with Honey & Blood.

Sunday, Sept. 3, brings an Enduro race, a Big Air/Whip competition and more music from Honey & Blood, and the weekend caps off with the Downhill Vertical Challenge, set for noon Monday, Sept. 4. For details, contact www.AlyeskaResort.com or call (800) 880-3880.

“Events are free to enter with a ticket or bike pass,” Napolitano added, making it an aff ordable way to get in a huge adventure.

ALYESKA MOUNTAIN BIKE FESTIVAL

WHEN: Sept 1-4, 2017

WHERE: Daylodge Bike Hub, Alyeska Resort REGISTRATION DETAILS: Register at least 60 minutes before event start time. Free entry with a valid Bike Park day lift ticket.

INFO: alyeskaresort.com or (800) 880-3880

