Race to Alaska gets underway in June

The race is billed as, “like the Iditarod, with a chance of drowning” so who wouldn’t want to sign up?

The third annual Race to Alaska is an engineless, unsupported boat race from Port Townsend, Washington to Ketchikan, Alaska, and attracts competitors from France, Australia, the United Kingdom as well as the US and Canada.

“The makeup of these teams is staggering,” said race boss Daniel Evans. “High school kids who have built an aluminum Sharpie, Canadian racing veterans in go-fast Cats, three Stand Up Paddle boards, going for Ketchikan. It looks completely different this year.”

The race begins June 8 at the Northwest Maritime Center and heads north through the island-speckled channels of the Inside Passage. At 750 miles it is the longest race of its kind in North America.

Teams will be vying for a $10,000 first prize. Second takes home “an okay set of steak knives.”

