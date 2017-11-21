Precipitation anticipation

Snow lovers are amped, watching winter’s imminent arrival

Looking out the window, folks around Southcentral Alaska are seeing the signs of late fall and early winter with color changing on the surrounding peaks and ridgelines turning them from the green of summer to the orange and yellows of fall. Yes, it’s true, summer is 1 million percent over and winter is on its way and there’s not a thing anyone can do about it. But to the very excitable folks of the ski and snowboard community (who are undoubtedly very enthusiastic about all things winter) this is great news as the anticipation builds to see what winter has in store as the snow lines (and temperatures) drop.

Yes, skiers and snowboarders are always excited for this time of year, and why shouldn’t they be? They’re about to feed the powder pig, get gnarly and/or, for lack of a better term, get their fix. For many Alaskans, skiing and riding at Alyeska is a way to get through and deal with the darker months. But reading this in November, the darkest months are still weeks away.

Here’s a few things to look forward to this winter, besides great skiing and riding. Alyeska Resort has a scheduled opening day of Dec. 15. The Sitz is also scheduled to open on Dec. 15 and has plenty to do at night too. From Tuesday Taco and Trivia nights, the Snow Film Series and Paint Nite, there’s always something fun to do.

The real entertainment is for the weekends when the bar transforms into a concert venue, drawing local and nationally touring acts like the New Year’s Eve concert with DeadPhish Orchestra! While other national acts include Leftover Salmon, North Mississippi All-stars, Lucero and Young Dubliners, just to name a few.

Have an old Santa or Mrs. Claus suit lying around? Dress up as your favorite holiday character and receive a free lift ticket on Dec. 21. Alyeska hosts its annual Santa Skis Free day on winter solstice. The 2016 event had more than 600 Santa and Mrs. Claus skiers and riders out there. Let’s beat that this year! But don’t just bring a hat – to receive a free lift ticket skiers and riders must be rocking the whole getup.

Arguably the best bang for the buck at Alyeska Resort this winter is the Stay & Ski Free midweek hotel package. This package includes a night stay and two adult lift tickets to be used during a stay Sunday through Thursday – it’s a screaming deal! Insider tip/suggestion: If one were so inclined and fancied themselves a weather guru they could take serious advantage of this package and incoming weather systems (i.e. POW days), and book accordingly. Then, motor out to the resort, check in and spend the next day skiing and riding POW all while having a close, comfortable and warm place to stay the night; not to mention first tram in the morning and a saltwater pool and hot tub to come back to once the day is done. For more information, prices or to book call 754-2111 or visit AlyeskaResort.com/skifree.

