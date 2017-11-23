NSAA offers a new and improved 2018 Ski Train

The Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage is already planning for its March 2018 Ski Train – because that’s how popular it is. And after the improvements the organization has added, tickets will likely sell out even sooner than in the past.

The basics remain the same for the wildly popular annual event: a scenic, unforgettably fun 200-mile ride aboard the Alaska Railroad will deliver skiers, snowshoers and winter recreationists of all ages and skill levels to an awesome location for outdoor adventures. New this season, though: The Ski Train will exclusively offer table seating dome cars to guarantee great views and comfort for every passenger. No more jostling for position, this addition is a welcome one for those who might want to relax and enjoy, especially after a long day on skis.

Ski Train 2018 arrives March 24 but tickets are already on sale. Family pricing and extra perks are added values this season thanks to Trek Store of Anchorage, REI, Matanuska Brewing Co., Glacier BrewHouse, Alaskan Brewing Co., Wild Scoops and Conrad Houston Insurance. Tickets start at $140 for adults and $115 for those 11 and younger. Go to www.anchoragenordicski.com/ski_train_details.htm to purchase.

