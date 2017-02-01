Local author to speak at Night With the Stars benefit

As the Eagle River Nature Center continues to raise money for its building project and other programs, it is offering Night With the Stars 2017, an evening of music, food and discussion on outer space. The event is set for 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 11 at the center, at the end of Eagle River Road.

Anchorage author and public radio show host Charles Wohlforth will discuss his new book, “Beyond Earth,” which he co-wrote with Amanda R. Hendrix, Ph.D. “Beyond Earth” offers groundbreaking research and argues persuasively that not Mars but Titan offers the most realistic and thrilling prospect of life without support from Earth. Wohlforth won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Science and Technology, among many other awards.

Chefs Naomi Everett and Alayna Cuddy will provide appetizers, dinner and dessert. Wines are courtesy of Specialty Imports and beers courtesy of Broken Tooth Brewing Co. Harpist Beth Baker also will perform. Tickets $100 per person, tables of eight are $800. Space limited to 60 people. Register at 694-2108. (ernc.org)

