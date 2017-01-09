Nature center celebrates Iditarod Roadhouse Day

The Eagle River Nature Center will be transformed into a roadhouse, circa 1916, in the heyday of the Iditarod Trail noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. An after-hours event, called Roadhouse After Dark, starts at 7 p.m. Come see what the center might have looked like 100 years ago. There will be a vintage dog sled, Crow Pass roadhouse artifacts, as well as food (pancakes, fresh-baked goods, hot beverages, and soups) served at almost 1916 prices.

The following fundraisers will help support the Nature Center:

Iditarod race posters are for sale on this day only.

Dick Griffith Challenge: Take advantage of the day to make a donation that will be matched by longtime ERNC supporter Dick Griffith.

Alaska Roadhouse Raffle Quilt: Tickets are $10 (3 for $25), available for purchase until the 8 p.m. drawing. You needn’t be present to win.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Noon: COOKING ON THE TRAIL: Starting at noon and throughout the day, members of the Anchorage Taste Buds Club will share tips and tastings of good old-fashioned Dutch oven cooking over a fire outback. Inside the building, you can learn about sourdough cooking and sample sourjack pancakes.

1 p.m.: DISCOVERY OF THE IDITAROD TRAIL: Dr. Thom Eley will talk about the role that the Iditarod Trail played in the context of early Alaska transportation.

2 p.m.: HISTORY OF THE CHILKOOT TRAIL: During the Klondike Gold Rush, the Chilkoot Trail was an important access route connecting coastal Alaska to the Yukon goldfields. Stacy Flagg and Sandy Halstaed will talk about the trail’s history and hiking the trail today.

3 p.m. STORIES OF THE TRAIL: The Storyteller’s Guild of Anchorage will be sharing tales of sourdoughs and cheechakos of early Alaska.

4 p.m. ROADHOUSE MUSIC: The AllGood Family Band and friends will be playing some old-time folk music. Clapping and foot stomping encouraged!

7. p.m. ROADHOUSE AFTER DARK: Tickets are limited and are $25 per person. This is a members-only 21-and-older event. Come for a fun roadhouse evening featuring food, locally crafted beer by Eagle River’s own Odd Man Rush, and bluegrass music by the Midnight Sun Zombies.

To become a member of the Nature Center, visit www.ernc.org.

Previous post:

Fitness in the freshies Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Melissa DeVaughn