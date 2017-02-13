Mount Marathon changes race registration process

If you are used to getting online at the very beginning of the year to register for a coveted spot in Alaska’s best-known mountain race, you might have gotten a surprise this year. That’s because race organizers have narrowed the window for registering for the race. Registration will open March 1, and stay open through March 31. Before or after those times, no registrations will be accepted.

Also new to this year’s race is the addition of 25 more spots each to the junior boys and girls races, for a total of 50 new junior racers being added. That brings the total number of juniors to 300 for the 2017 race.

“Given the popularity of the race, we are always looking for ways to expand participation,” said Moun Marathon race committee member Danny Crow. “We agreed the junior race can safely handle 50 more young runners.”

This year marks the 90th annual Mount Marathon race. The juniors’ race begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. The next race of the day is the women’s race, which begins at 11 a.m., and the men’s race is set for 2 p.m., a half hour earlier than past years.

To register for Mount Marathon, or sign up for a registration reminder, go to www.mmr.seward.com.

about the author: Coast Staff