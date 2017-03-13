It’s high season for heli-skiing

The days are growing long and the heat of the sun can be felt when its rays pierce the clouds, but the snow is still hanging on. It’s springtime in Alaska and high season for skiing and snowboarding in Alaska’s backcountry.

If you’re serious about skiing or snowboarding, you’ve got to get beyond the groomed slopes to carve turns in the virgin powder of a steep and remote Alaska peak. There are plenty to choose from and plenty of heli-skiing operations across Southeast and Southcentral, eager to get you out there for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Sutton

Majestic Heli-Ski

(800-559-8691, 970-315-0584, majesticheliski.com)

Just a two-hour drive from Anchorage, Majestic accesses the northern Chugach and Talkeetna mountains. “No one else is flying around here,” said Kari Rowley lodge manager. “We’ve got great weather, and mountains that no one else is skiing.”

Valdez

Alaska Rendezvous Heli-Ski Guides

(907-822-3300, ARLinc.com)

Alaska Rendezvous offers premier heli-skiing experiences in Thompson Pass and the Chugach Range. Their location north of Valdez gives them more skiable days and access to better powder operations located elsewhere in the region.

Black Ops

(907-831-2339, blackopsvaldez.com)

A team of veteran Valdez heli-guides is behind Black Ops offering day trips as well as multi-day packages. Skiing can be mellow to extreme skiing depending on your preferences.

H2O Heli Guides

(907-835-8418, Alaskahelicopterskiing.com)

Legendary big-mountain skier Dean Cummings and his team offer 20 years of guiding experience and access to 2.6 million acres of terrain from extreme steeps to big powder runs.

Valdez Heli-Ski Guides, Tsaina Lodge

(907-835-4528, Tsaina.com)

Based out of the newly rebuilt Tsaina Lodge on Thompson Pass their guides will put you on runs of 3,000 to 5,000 vertical feet. Day trips and weeklong ski/lodging packages available.

Cordova

Points North Heli-Adventures, Inc.

(907-424-7991, alaskaheliski.com)

Points North is family-owned in Cordova. Walk out of your room at the Orca Adventure Lodge and into a waiting helicopter. You’ll be on the slopes before you know it.

Haines

Alaska Heli Skiing

(907-767-5745, Alaskaheliskiing.com)

Access the Chilkat Range in southeast Alaska at an affordable price. The offer a variety of packages and unlimited terrain options for riders and skiers of all skill level.

Southeast Alaska Backcountry Adventures (SEABA)

(907-314-0445, seaba-heli.com)

A one-day trip into the Chilkat Range yields seven to eight classic runs, or 22,000 to 25,000 vertical feet. Multiday packages available.

Southcentral

Chugach Powder Guides (CPG)

(907-783-4354, Chugachpowderguides.com)

With access to 750,000 acres of dedicated heli-ski terrain and just 45 minutes from Anchorage, in Girdwood, CPG is the best choice for a quick outing that won’t disappoint.

Tordrillo Mountain Lodge

(907-569-5588, tordrillomountainlodge.com)

This remote heli-skiing operation is 80 miles west of Anchorage on Judd Lake, in the heart of the Alaska Range and accommodates up to 12 guests in each of two lodges. With 1.2 million acres to choose from among the East and West Tordrillos, you’ll enjoy an incredible alpine riding and skiing.

Silverton Mountain Guides

(907-830-1122, silvertonmountainguides.com)

Featuring bases of operation in Seward, Girdwood and the Northern Chugach, this outfit provides maximum flexibility and mobility, higher elevations, steeper terrain and minimum downtime. Established in 2008 with single run, full-day and private options. Open November-April. — Andy Hall

about the author: Andy Hall