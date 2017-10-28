Hearty meals, cooler weather

Slow-cooked favorites will keep you warm

Fall in Alaska: It’s my favorite time of year. The clear, crisp days and only the sounds of golden leaves fluttering to the ground is a time to be remembered.

As the temperatures drop and the inevitable approaches, it is time to move in to a heartier menu as the sun starts to wane. Come in from the cold and have some soul-warming meals.

Rich, tangy sauces and succulent slow-cooked dishes will stick to your ribs and leave you coming back for more. Here are a couple of recipes to get your fall menu going.

Nothing beats a slow-cooked inexpensive chunk of meat, which is how my Short Rib Stew recipe satisfies. This old-school dish will be waiting for you to return from an outing with wonderful aromas wafting about your home.

Like things a little spicier? Then try my version of Rasta Pasta. It’s a simple plate of tangy goodness that involves little effort and with a flavor so unique, it will soon become one of your post-adventure meals. Important to note here is that the banana sauce is required and mandatory, so don’t substitute. It is not hard to find, and the flavor will surprise you.

Both dishes can easily be accompanied by, pasta, potatoes or rice – take your pick, depending on your mood. Pair with veggies and a nice stout, sure to please during these cooler days.

Stove Top Beef Short Ribs

Ingredients:

1 pound beef short ribs

1 onion, sliced

1 Tablespoon butter

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 cup beef stock

2 cups red wine

1 clove garlic

2 sprigs of rosemary

2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Cornstarch

Procedure:

Season the ribs in salt and pepper and then dredge in flour.

In a large skillet over medium heat add the butter and olive oil. When hot, brown ribs on all sides. This should take around 5 minutes a side. When browning is done remove the ribs from the pan. Add onion and garlic and sauté until translucent. When onion and garlic is done put the ribs back in to the pan. Add the wine, beef broth, and rosemary. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover with a lid. Simmer for 2 hours and remove ribs.

Increase heat and add a little cornstarch. Reduce until you have the desired consistency of sauce for the ribs.

Plate ribs and drizzle just a bit of the sauce over the top. I like to use the rest as gravy for potatoes. Add some garlic mashers and a small green salad for a simply delicious and warming meal.

Rasta Pasta

One of my favorite places to eat in Breckenridge, Colo., has this on the menu, and although the recipe is a closely held secret, I broke the code and offer it for your enjoyment. Use whatever you have on hand to make your own favorite version. The banana sauce however, is essential.

Ingredients:

1 box of your favorite pasta

4 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 bunch green onions

2 Tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

¼ cup banana sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 package of your favorite sausage, the spicier the better

Olive oil

2 cups basic red sauce, or what ever spaghetti sauce you have on hand

Procedure:

Boil pasta and drain.

In a pan add a little olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté.

Slice your sausage and add to garlic. Add basil, salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat until sausage is done.

Add red sauce and banana sauce. Simmer for about 3 minutes.

Chop green onions, add some to the dish and reserve the rest for garnish.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

about the author: Mark Bly