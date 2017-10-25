Halloween happenings

It’s not just kids who like to put on costumes and parade in public. This Halloween, there are plenty of opportunities for dress-up, be it a running event or trick-or-treating. Check out this list of offerings in the week leading up to Halloween as well as some actual day-of events.

OCT. 26: Haunted, enchanted trails of goose lake

Come to Goose Lake from 5-7 p.m. for the Enchanted Trail (ideal for the youngest of kids) or stay for the Haunted Trail from 7-9 p.m. Or do both. Costumes encouraged, and enjoy the Beach Party from 4-9 p.m. $7 online, or $10 at the event. (www.muni.org/Departments/parks/Pages/ActivityGuide.aspx)

OCT. 28: Frightening 4K

Skinny Raven hosts this Halloween dress-up race, which begins at 11 a.m. from the Hotel Captain Cook. Bib pickup is 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27. There will be treats at every kilometer along the route. There also will be a costume contest. Visit skinnyraven.com for more information.

OCT. 28: Trick or Treat Street

Trick or Treat Street is a free and fun event for families and children to trick or treat from business to business in Downtown Anchorage in a safe and friendly environment. The hours are noon-4 p.m. for activities throughout Downtown including face painting, Halloween cookie decorating at the Hotel Captain Cook, costume contests, horse-drawn hay rides and more. (anchoragedowntown.org/events/trick-or-treat-street/)

OCT. 21 and 28: The Kids Halloween Train

This family-friendly event includes a ride on the rails complete with costumes, crafting, tasty treats and more. The Alaska Railroad offers two Saturdays of departures at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., a 2.5-hour round-trip from Anchorage to Indian. Passengers will enjoy entertainment from a magician, crafts, balloon animals, Halloween-themed Bingo, a raffle and coloring contest. (www.alaskarailroad.com)

OCT. 27 and 28: Sitzmark Halloween Concert

The ever-popular Lez Zeppelin will perform 8 p.m.-2 a.m. both nights at the Sitzmark Bar & Grill in Girdwood. Get dressed in your Halloween finest and join the Sitz for a rockin’ good time at the Daylodge with this all-girl Led Zeppelin tribute band from New York City. Tickets are $20 and for those 21 and older only. Call 754-2275 for more.

Oct. 28: Halloween nature walk

Families with children are invited to visit a series of fun and educational Halloween-themed stations set up along the Rodak Nature Trail (3/4-mile round trip) at the Eagle River Nature Center. Start anytime between 2-2:30 p.m .to allow enough time to visit all of the stations at your own pace. Costumes are welcome, but be sure to dress warmly for being outdoors. Free, but parking is $5 for nonmembers. (ernc.org)

Oct. 29: THE WITCH AND HER OWL

Why are owls associated with Halloween? Find out all about owls from volunteer Ginamaria Smith, who will bring her education bird, a great-horned owl. Free, but parking is $5 for nonmembers. (ernc.org)

OCT. 31: Tuesday Night Races Costume Run

The Tuesday Night Races Halloween run is at Kincaid Park. Come out wearing your Halloween costumes. Races range from 2K to 10+K and cost $2 for kids, $12 for adults, and $20 for families who pay on site. Pay ahead of time and get a discount.

OCT. 31: Zoo Boo

Be a part of Anchorage’s most popular family trick-or-treating event. Tickets are $6 per zoo pass holder and $8 per nonpass holder. Children ages 2 and younger are free. Visit between 5-8 p.m. Parking is available at South High School and there will be buses to transport trick-or-treaters. There will be trick-or-treat stations and activities all over the zoo, as well as a bonfire for warming toes. Contact development@alaskazoo.org for details.

Melissa DeVaughn

