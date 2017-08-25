It’s all about food at Alaska State Fair

Alaska’s last blast of summer is the Alaska State Fair and this year’s theme is “Better Together,” celebrating the value of teamwork, friends, family and, of course, fun.

This year promises another full schedule of events, and one of the best parts of enjoy-ing it all — especially together — is with food. This year’s Alaska State Fair includes newcomer Crepes De Paris, on the Green Trail. This delicious dining option includes sweet or savory crepes to meet everyone’s taste buds. Vegetarians will want to check out such choices as The Boardwalk, which has fresh peach pies, and J&L Granny’s Concessions, which has deep-fried veggies that are to die for (We didn’t say they had to be healthy, only vegetarian, right?)

Bushes Bunches would be one of the best choices for healthful fare, with its tasty homemade stew, Valley-fresh produce and Alaska-grown veggie packs. Find them on the Purple Trail.

Another newcomer is Rebel Riders Roundup, on the Yellow Trail, which in-cludes your basic hamburgers, hotdogs and more — with a twist, served up cowboy style by a local 4-H Club.

For those who love the rides – and who doesn’t? – Golden Wheel Amusement is offering the Big Deal, which includes 45 ride tickets (each ride takes two to eight tickets, depending on its popularity), 10 game coupons (two to five tickets each) and a coupon for a free corn dog, all for $50. It’s a $10 savings off the regular price, but it has to be ordered online by Aug. 23.

And the concert schedule is packed. The schedule includes Home Free (7 p.m., Aug. 24), Papa Roach (7 p.m., Aug. 25), Josh Turner (7 p.m., Aug. 26), Iggy Azalea (6 p.m., Aug. 27), The Fab Four Ultimate Tribute (7 p.m., Aug. 28), Aaron Watson (7 p.m., Aug. 29), Judah and the Lion (7 p.m., Aug. 30), LeCrae (7 p.m., Aug. 31), Third Eye Blind (7 p.m., Sept. 1), Doobie Broth-ers (7 p.m., Sept. 2), Terry Fator (6 p.m., Sept. 3) and DNCA at 3p.m. Sept. 4.

ALASK A STATE FAIR

WHEN: Aug. 24-Sept 4

WHERE: Alaska State Fairgrounds, Glenn Highway, Palmer.

HOURS: Monday-Friday, noon-10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10a.m.-10 p.m.; Labor Day, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

ADMISSION: $7-$15. Parking fees start at $5 per day.

MORE INFO: Alaskastatefair.org

about the author: Melissa DeVaughn