Easy barbecue ribs

Summer is here and it’s time to get grilling

The first run of reds is fast approaching, the daylight seems to last forever and late-night grilling is in vogue.

Become the master of your coals and follow these easy steps to enjoy the perfect barbecue pork ribs.

First, wait for a sale. This is the early outdoor season and many grocers’ will use baby backs as a “loss leader,” sold at or below cost to lure the buyer into the store to purchase the many needed items that accompany said summer meal.

Don’t be afraid to stock up and freeze. Heck, the ribs were frozen for transit anyway and as such will not change the flavor or texture of the final outcome.

Just a few pointers to start. Remove the meat form the package and rinse.

Pat dry and turn the ribs meat side down to expose the boney side.

With a spoon, or just your fingers remove the skein from the backside. Removing this membrane will make for a more tender rib.

Use the rub recipe provided to season the meat and wrap tightly in plastic wrap.

Refrigerate at least 8 hours, preferably overnight, for maximum benefit.

Cook over indirect heat at approximately 225 for three hours.

Next, wrap the ribs in foil with several tablespoons of cider vinegar, or heck even beer. Place back on grill and cook for another hour.

Remove from heat and rest before opening.

Coat with your favorite sauce and place over direct heat until caramelized.

This is fall-off-the-bone good and will be worthy of an endless Alaska evening.

Use this rub recipe to get it all started. Enjoy!

— Mark J. Bly

The Flying Chef

Tasty Rib Rub

¼-cup salt

¼-cup paprika

¼ cup brown sugar

4 Tablespoons ground black pepper

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon celery seeds.

You do not have to be exact here. Adjust the heat as you see fit with the cayenne and have fun with it!

Previous post:

Avoiding Trials on the Trails Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: John_Woodbury