COAST calendar

Oct. 5

Full Moon Howler Bike Ride

8:30 p.m., Westchester Lagoon near the bathrooms. The Arctic Bicycle Club hosts a recreational ride amid the full moon. Participants will ride in a pack to Kincaid and back. Bring whatever bike has a headlight on it, as well as a helmet – they are required. If no ABC members are present, coordinate the route as planned. A parent or guardian must accompany any riders under the age of 18. (www.arcticbike.org)

Oct. 6

The Great American Solar Eclipse

7 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center. Debbie Soltis starts off the Astronomy Series discussing this August’s solar eclipse. She will explore the mechanics of solar and lunar eclipses, safe viewing tips, and when to expect the next solar and lunar eclipses. If clear, be ready to go outside and view the night sky (bring binoculars or telescope to share). Free, but parking is $5 for nonmembers. (ernc.org)

Oct. 7

Wolf Day at The Alaska Zoo

Noon-4 p.m., The Alaska Zoo. Wolf Day is The Alaska Zoo’s annual celebration of its zoo wolf pack and their wild counterparts. The wolves work alongside zookeepers to provide awesome educational fun for this event. Join the wolf scavenger hunt, take part in hands-on activities, enter a

howling contest and hear wolf talks. Free with zoo admission. (www.alaskazoo.org)

Oct. 8

Forest Mysteries: Lichens and Polypores

2 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center. What are those strange things growing on trees? Naturalist volunteer Lilly Goodman-Allwright will take you on a walk to explore lichens and polypore fungi. Free, but parking is $5 for nonmembers. (ernc.org)

Oct. 11

Women’s Winter Camping Basics

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage. Do you like to camp, but have only tried it in the spring, summer or fall? Learn how to plan your trip, select winter-appropriate gear, and what to expect once you’re in camp. Winter camping is a great experience that helps keep you outside year-round. Free, but registration is required. (rei.com)

Oct. 12

Fat-Biking Basics

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage. Come learn all about cycling’s current big thing: fat bikes. Learn about the advantages of fat biking, the gear you need to get out, and where to go locally. The program is free, but registration is required. (rei.com)

Oct. 15

Sandhill Cranes

2 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center. Learn about crane biology and conservation from the Alaska Wildbird Rehab Center when they bring Sandy, a rescued Sandhill crane. This is a walk-in program, generally appropriate for children (suggested for ages 10 and older). Parking is free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (ernc.org)

Oct. 17

Cross-country Skiing Basics

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage. Join REI experts as they share information and tips for getting into cross-country skiing. Learn the differences between backcountry, telemarking, and touring ski styles, what to wear and where to go. Free, but registration is required. (rei.com)

Oct. 17

Mountaineering Club of Alaska Meeting

6:30-8:45 p.m., BP Energy Center, 900 East Benson Blvd. This event is free and open to the public. Each month focuses on a topic or presentation of interest to ice and rock climbers in Alaska. (www.mtnclubak.org)

Oct. 18

Women’s Snowshoeing Basics

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage. Join REI staff for a class on the basics of snowshoeing. Discover the types of gear as well as the basics on what you need and where to go to get started. Free, but register at rei.com.

Oct. 19

Nordic Ski Waxing Basics

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage. Join REI experts as they cover the basics in choosing and applying glide wax and kick wax for optimal Nordic/cross-country skiing. There will be a variety of classic and skate skis on hand to demonstrate waxing. Please keep your skis at home. Free, but registration is required. (rei.com)

Oct. 21

Parasites, Zombies Among Us

2 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center. Host manipulation is a strategy many parasites use to survive and thrive. Some parasites even infiltrate the minds of their hosts to change their behavior. Naturalist Samantha Russell leads this free program. (ernc.org)

Oct. 22

Bristol Bay Photography

2 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center. Photographer Carl Johnson’s new book is about life and livelihood of Alaska’s Bristol Bay. He will share photos, perspectives and the science of this very special area. Meant for individuals and families only. Organized groups must contact naturalist@ernc.org or call 694-2108. (ernc.org)

Oct. 27

What Knot to Do When Camping

1-1:45 p.m., REI, Anchorage. Have you ever wondered which knots are most appropriate for a specific problem? This class will introduce participants to five important camping knots: the bowline, quick-release half-hitch, trucker’s hitch, taut-line hitch, and square knot. You will learn these knots and practice them with an REI outdoor school instructor. Free, but registration is required. (rei.com)

