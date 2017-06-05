COAST calendar

June 4

Bird Photography Workshop

8 a.m., Eagle River Nature Center

Join avid birder and photographer Jamin Taylor on a 1- to 3-mile walk around the Rodak and Albert Loop trails. This walk is an Introduction to bird photography, to be followed by a more intensive bird photography workshop later this year. Taylor will share some of the finer points of bird photography – join him in the field to get up close and intimate with various bird species. Registration is required but the class is free. (ernc.org)

June 4

Crow Pass 101

2 p.m, Eagle River Nature Center

Are you thinking of hiking the Crow Pass trail but not sure what to expect? Join Pete Panarese and Laura Kruger to learn about typical trail conditions, fording Eagle River, what gear to bring along, and many other useful tips. The program is free, but parking is $5 for nonmembers. (ernc.org)

June 6

Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound

6-7:30, REI, Anchorage

Learn how you can prepare for a kayaking and camping trip in beautiful Prince William Sound at this presentation by Paul Twardock of Alaska Pacific University. The program is free. Register at rei.com.

June 8

Nike Summit at Arctic Valley

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage

High on the slopes of Mount Gordon Lyon in the Chugach front range, above Anchorage’s Holiday Star, stand the remnants of Nike Site Summit, a former Cold War missile site. A visit to Site Summit combines spectacular alpine vistas with the fascinating history of the Cold War and its deep legacy on the Alaskan landscape. This presentation includes information about the human and natural history of Site Summit along with information about how to access this highly visible yet hidden treasure at Arctic Valley. The program is free. Register at rei.com.

June 10

Wilderness First Aid / WFR Recertification

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center yurt classroom

This two-day course on Wilderness First Aid (WFA) is intensive and covers principles of preventing and treating wilderness injuries; ideal for those who spend time recreating, working or living in remote settings. This training culminates in earning a nationally recognized two-year certification through SOLO, the oldest continuously operating wilderness medical school in the world.

There also is an option for a two-hour CPR certification from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 10.

The Wilderness First Responder (WFR) Re- Certification option is vailable for those who have a current WFR that is expiring. After completion of this two-day WFA, your WFR will be valid for three years. (ernc.org)

June 13

Eagle River Nature Center Time Trial

7 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center

Challenge yourself with this Arctic Bicycle Club time trial race on Eagle River Road. Registration is $20 online, $28 on site. www.abcroadracing.com

June 13

Trail Running Basics

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage

Trail running can be a great change of pace from the jog around the neighborhood. In this session we will cover what you need to get on the trail. Learn about technique, training, clothing and footwear specific to the sport of trail running. Registration is free. (rei.com)

June 18

Family Friendly Hike

11 a.m., Eagle River Nature Center

Join Nature Center guides for a 3-mile roundtrip Father’s Day hike on the Albert Loop. Bring a backpack with water and lunch to eat on the gravel bar of the Eagle River. Limited to 10 people, all ages. Registration is free, but parking is $5 for nonmembers. (ernc.org)

June 20

Urban Homestead 101: Food Preservation Through Fermentation

5:30-7:30 p.m., Anchorage Museum

Before harvesting this season’s bounty, learn methods for preserving Alaska proteins and foraged foods in this special solstice Urban Homestead class. Jeremy Umansky, an authority on koji and other fermentation techniques, a gastronomic scientist, forager and chef/owner of Larder: A Curated Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland, will be the presenter. He will be joined by Stacie Miller, executive chef of McCarthy Lodge.The cost is $20, but members receive a 10 percent discount.

June 24

Kesugi Ridge Traverse and Half Traverse

9 a.m., Denali State Park

This trail race is a 30-mile hilly point-to-point singletrack trail run from Little Coal Creek to Byers Lake Trailhead. Half Traverse goes 16 miles from Little Coal Creek to Ermine Trail Junction. The entry fee is $50. Register at www.ultrasignup.com (limited to 50 participants for each race). The website, www.kesugiridgetraverse.com includes information on mandatory gear, qualifier races, time cut-offs, camping and shuttle. Contact Matias Saari, 529-4178, matiasmountain@gmail.com for more details.

June 24

Digital Photography Workshop

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center

Learn more about your digital camera and outdoor photography in this all-day intensive workshop. After a brief classroom introduction, you will head out on the trails to sharpen your skills with professional photographer Colin Tyler Bogucki. Cost $75; limited to 10 adult participants. Register at ernc.org.

June 24

Solstice 600K Randonneur

Tok and Gakona

One of the most beautiful riding experiences in North America, Denali Randonneurs’ solstice ride is an epic tour of Alaska’s Interior via the Gakona-Delta Junction-Tok triangle. This 600K has but three turns (plus one itty bitty out-and-back), and includes one of the most spectacular sunsets you’ll ever see. This is a remote ride, so plan to manage 50K to 100K between service stops. The overnight control is located in Tok (Young’s Motel, adjacent to Fast Eddie’s Restaurant). Rooms are on your own, so make arrangements in advance. Drop bag service will be available. We will have a room in Tok you can use for a shower and to change, and that’s it. For more details, and to register, see http://www.denalirandonneurs.org

June 25

Living in Bear Country

2 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center

Do you worry about hiking, running or camping in bear country? Are you considering keeping chickens or other livestock in your backyard? Elizabeth Manning of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will discuss ways to stay safe and how to avoid attracting bears. The program is free, but parking is $5 for nonmembers. (ernc.org)

June 27

Hands-On Maintenance: Fix a Flat

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage

In this hands-on bike maintenance class, our bike techs will share tips and tricks for fixing a flat, changing your bike tube and getting back on the go. Participants should bring their own wheel, tire and tube to work on during the class. All necessary shop tools and equipment are provided for use during the class. A complete bike is optional, but not required. Bikes must be clean and in good working order to be used during the class – if your bike does not meet standards you may still attend but you may be asked not to work on it. Register early, class size is limited. The cost is $20 for members, $40 for nonmmbers. (rei.com)

June 29

Lunch and Learn Alaska: Salmon

Noon-12:45 p.m., Anchorage Museum

Bring lunch or purchase lunch from the atrium kiosk, and join Alaska experts as they share stories and knowledge about Alaska salmon. More than a food source, every aspect of the salmon is usable. Salmon skin is resilient and used to make wallets, belts and more. Lunch and Learn Alaska short sessions offer history and context around Alaska life. Each class combines the museum collection and exhibitions with local expertise. Learn a new skill and get a taste of Alaska. $7, members receive a 10 percent discount.

