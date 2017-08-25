Calendar of Events – Aug 2017

AUG. 3

Teens and Climate Change

2-4 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center

Do you crave ways to better understand and communicate about climate change and sustainability? Do you like pizza? Join us so you can build the tools to contribute to climate science discussion and connect with like-minded youth. NOTE: Organizers are planning to continue holding these discussions once a month. If you’re unable to come to us, we can bring the program to your school or youth group – contact naturalist@ernc.org. (ernc.org)

AUG. 3

GPS Navigation Basics

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage

REI Outdoor School instructors lead par-ticipants through the basics of GPS navigation. Learn how to use your pocket-sized navigator to pinpoint your location, mark waypoints and navigate to distant points. The instructor will review the features to consider when choosing a receiver and introduce you to some of the fun and practical applications of using a GPS unit in your outdoor activities. At the end of the session, you will get hands-on experience with a GPS. NOTE: This class is intended for use of handheld GPS units. If you own a handheld GPS unit, bring it to the class. This class is primarily informational with a brief hands-on experience portion. Cost is $40 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Register at rei.com.

AUG 5

Wilderness Safety Challenge

1-5 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center Bring the whole family to learn and practice preparedness. Participants work together as teams to respond to simulated emergencies from case studies. You will start with how to pack and plan, and then visit stations on fire-starting, shelter-build-ing, wilderness medicine, orienteering, knots and more along the path of a mock outdoor adventure. The lead instructor is Dorothy Adler of Wilderness Emergency Medical Education, who developed this course specifically for Alaskans. Park in overflow parking and meet at the educa-tion yurt. The cost is $25 per person. (ernc. org)

AUG. 5

Copper River 200K/400K Randonneur Ride 6 a.m., Old Town Copper Center Inn

The colors are getting ready to change so the Denali Randonneurs are off to Copper Center for a pair of late-season rides along the Copper River. The 200K is an out-and-back clover route that includes 10 miles of the Old Edgerton Highway before looping back to Copper Center, while the 400K continues down to Valdez and back. Details at www.denalirandonneurs.org/p/blog-page_15.html

AUG. 6

Native Plant Dyes Workshop

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center

In this hands-on workshop with Elissa Meyers, participants will learn the basics of creating color on fiber using dyes made from native Alaska plants and lichens. You will get to see the process from collecting plant materials to dye pot, learn about pH and mordants, and take home silk/wool/cotton sample swatches and a silk scarf. Cost is $85 including day parking pass. Lim-ited to 15 people, ages 18 and up. Register at ernc.org.

AUG. 8

Alaska Backpacking Basics

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage

REI will take the mystery out of Alaska Backpacking with an overview of planning, preparation and gear. Along with local information, learn how to choose a pack, select proper clothing and footwear. Plus, take important notes on trail etiquette and Leave No Trace principles. The program is free. Register at rei.com.

AUG. 12

Eagle River Challenge 10K and 5K

10 a.m., Eagle River Nature Center

This footrace is sponsored by REI as a fun-draiser for the Eagle River Nature Center. A 5K and 10K race is held on the Dew Mound and Crow Pass trails. For more information and to volunteer at the race, call 694-2108. Registration is $30, and bib pickup is the day of the race. (ernc.org)

AUG. 12

Bird Photography Lecture

6-7:30 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center Are you interested in photographing birds? Bird photographer Jamin Taylor shares the finer points of bird photography. This lecture covers field gear, what makes a good composition, what photos to keep and which to delete, and much more. It’s Part 1 of a photography workshop – if inter-ested, see to the Aug. 13 Bird Photography Workshop entry. The cost is $20 for the lecture alone. Register at ernc.org.

AUG. 13

Bird Photography Workshop

8 a.m.-noon, Eagle River Nature Center Join avid bird photographer Jamin

Taylor as he shares the finer points of bird photography. Find out the tools, tips, and techniques to get up close and intimate with various bird species, then head out into the field to put it all to use. Finally, learn editing skills that will take your bird photography to the next level. This field workshop includes the Aug 12 evening lecture, which covers field gear, what makes a good composition, what photos to keep and which to delete, and more. The workshop is limited to six people, ages 18 and older, who have a working knowledge of their camera. Check out Jamin Taylor’s portfolio at www.flickr.com/photos/ishoot-birds/with/33030013000/. The workshop is $75, which includes parking. Register at ernc.org.

AUG. 13

Keeping Tabs on Wildlife

2 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center

Trail cameras are gaining in popularity and technological advancements; they’re useful tools for hunters or nature enthusiasts alike. Join ERNC’s resident volunteer Kendra Young for a beginning course on trail camera usage and discover what animals have been caught roaming around the Nature Center this summer. The event is free, but parking is $5 for nonmembers. (ernc.org)

AUG. 16

Women’s Kayaking Basics

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage

There are few better ways to spend a couple hours or a full day for that matter, than in a kayak moving over water. An experienced REI instructor will share in-formation about kayaking and recreational kayaks. Participants will leave knowing which type of kayak, paddle and PFD will best fit their needs, as well as the skinny on local paddling destinations. The pro-gram is free. Register at rei.com.

AUG. 17

Hands-on Bike Maintenance

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage

Your bike’s drive train is a key component of efficient riding. Join REI’s certified bike techs for a hands-on class to learn about what makes up the drive train and some tips on general maintenance. The class will cover inspection, adjustment and maintenance of front and rear derailleurs and other components of a bike’s drive train. Bikes must be clean and in good working order to be used during the class. If your bike does not meet standards you may still attend the clinic but you may be asked not to work on your bike. Register early, class size is limited, and the cost is $60 for nonmembers and $40 for members. (rei.com)

AUG. 19

Fun With Indigo Dyes

2-5 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center Indigo blue is one of the oldest colors to be produced on fiber and has been around for thousands of years. The rich blue hues are created using the leaves of a variety of plants found on almost every continent. In this hands-on workshop with Elissa Meyers, kids along with adults will have fun learning the basics of creating color and patterns on cotton using natural indigo dye vats. All materials are provided. Each participant will get to prepare and take home samples and a bandana using the shibori resist technique, while watching indigo’s magical chemical reaction occur. Park in the overflow lot and head to the education yurt. Cost is $25/person; children under age 13 need to be registered along with an adult. Register at ernc.org.

AUG. 19

Anchorage Randonneurs 100/200/600K routes

6 a.m. start, Carrs at Northern Lights Boulevard

This trio of rides all start and finish in West Anchorage. The 100K loops around Anchorage and out to Eagle River along the bicycle path with a Carrs finish; the 200K cruises out to Portage Glacier Visitor Center and back; the 600K from Anchorage to Hope to Summit Lake and back to Anchorage, then out to Palmer and over to Houston before returning to the West Anchorage finish. All three routes have been updated, minimizing exposure along the Seward Highway and providing more overnight options for 600K riders. See www.denalirandonneurs.org/p/blog-page_36.html for more details.

AUG. 19

Flattop-Canyon Road-Trail Work Party With AK Trails Stewards

9 a.m.-4 p.m., Rabbit Lakes Trailhead Chugach State Park is in the process of building a sustainable trail on the Canyon Road side of Flattop. The maze of social trails is becoming heavily eroded, caus-ing serious damage on the mountain. Volunteers will be building a new alignment that incorporates sustainable design techniques. All work will be done with hand tools. Pizza and drinks will be provided. Volunteers must register at www.alaska-trails.org. To carpool, Ray E. Storck Homestead Park will be the carpool location.

AUG. 20

Botany Walk

11 a.m., Eagle River Nature Center

Join Beth Baker, president of the Alaska Native Plant Society, for a 1- to 2-mile walk to learn about wildflowers and berries. The program is free, but parking is $5 for nonmembers. (ernc.org)

AUG. 22

Bear and Moose Aware

6-7:30 p.m., REI, Anchorage

The bears are out and about. Do you know what to do to limit your risks in bear country? Join wildlife experts to learn about living and recreating responsibly

in moose and bear country; presented by the Anchorage Bear Committee. Free, but register at rei.com.

AUG. 27

Nature’s Medicine Cabinet

9 a.m.-noon, Eagle River Nature Center Naturalist Ute Olsson covers how to iden-tify and harvest wild plants for medicine. Learn how to make poultices, infusions and tinctures, and bring home recipes and samples. Cost is $45; limited to 10 adults. Park at the overflow parking area and head to the education yurt. Register at ernc.org

