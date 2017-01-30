Better eating in 2017

Start the year off right with healthful food and an improved attitude

January: the New Year and a new start.

Many of us will look at this month as a beginning, a shiny new chance to make a difference in our lifestyle. The tribulations of the celebrations are behind us and it is time to focus on what is important: dropping those holiday pounds.

You need not go to austere measures to melt off the winter weight. Please indulge me in a few snide quotes that should in one form or another become your mantras for change: “Once on the lips, forever on the hips,” “Everything in moderation” and “Hey, shut your pie hole!”

And the one that works for me: “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner as a pauper.”

Think about how your day runs. You get up in the dark and rush off to work. If you want steak and eggs for breakfast I say go for it. Your body is in motion and is burning calories. This continues throughout the day.

Lunchtime means you only have roughly four hours left to smolder your caloric intake. So how about soup and half a sandwich? Besides, you won’t fall asleep at you desk.

And dinner? Try no to load up. Go for light, and or small flavors and portions. Use a wok, or heavy fry pan to sear small portions of protein, mix it up with veggies to enhance the flavors.

A tapas sup is a cool way to go to. Petite portions with all the good stuff you crave.

Hey, I am by no means a dietitian, but monitor everything you consume. That includes beer and wine – lots of sugar there, so by avoiding consumption of your favorite mead you will see the pounds melt away.

For the month of January, I offer some healthy, delicious and easy meals to get your New Year’s resolution off to a good start. Shop the grocery store backwards: First, purchase your veggies then pass up that junk food aisle. Pretty soon you won’t even miss it.

In the words of Spicolli: “Learn it, love it, live it!”

Happy New Year everyone; I hope this is your best.

— Mark J. Bly

The Flying Chef

Gibsons Steakhouse Sautéed spinach and mushrooms with garlic

Ingredients:

3 cups cleaned, fresh baby spinach

1 dozen mushrooms, button sized, stems trimmed

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

1 Tablespoon Olive oil

A spray bottle of balsamic vinegar

White salt

Lemon wedge

Procedure:

Sauté mushrooms and set aside.

Heat skillet to almost smoking.

Add oil and sauté spinach for one minute.

Season with white pepper to taste and add garlic.

Sauté for another minute.

Finish with a few sprays of balsamic vinegar.

Plate spinach, garnish with sautéed button mushrooms and lemon wedge.

Serves two.

Harvest Stew

Ingredients:

8 whole fresh tomatoes

1 can garbanzo beans

1 large Spanish onion

1 bunch Swiss chard, about 6 medium-sized leaves

3 cloves of garlic

½ Tablespoon of thyme

½ Tablespoon of sage

1 Tablespoon of cumin

½ of a lemon

Procedure:

Dice onion. Prepare the Swiss chard. Slice the stem off just below the leaf and coarsely chop.

Chop garlic. Heat a soup pot and add just a dash of olive oil.

Sauté onion, greens and garlic until soft over a medium heat.

Coarsely chop the tomato. Open and drain garbanzos, discarding the liquid.

Skin the lemon and reserve the rind. Slice lemon into sections.

When your greens are soft, add the tomatoes and juice, garbanzo beans, lemon slices and spices.

Simmer for a few minutes and serve.

Bok Choy with oyster sauce & garlic

This recipe is super easy and very delicious. It only takes three minutes to cook.

Ingredients:

1 bunch of bok choy

3 Tablespoons oyster sauce

4 cloves garlic

1 Tablespoon sesame oil

Procedure:

Separate the stalks of bok choy then rinse and trim the bottoms.

Chop the bok choy into bite-sized pieces, leaves and all. Set aside.

Peel and coarsely chop the garlic.

In a pan over high heat, place the garlic in the oil and sauté for 1 minute. Add the bok choy and sauté just until the leaves wilt. Add the oyster sauce and sauté just until all the pieces are coated.

Remove from heat and serve.

Captain Rick’s Caesar dressing

Ingredients:

3 coddled egg yolks

1 tube anchovy paste or 1.5-oz mashed anchovy fillets

4 drops Tabasco sauce

10 drops Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground white pepper

1 teaspoon mustard powder

4 teaspoon minced garlic

1-1/3 cups olive oil

4 Tablespoons lemon juice

6 Tablespoons tarragon or red wine vinegar

Procedure:

Place all ingredients except the oil, lemon juice, and vinegar in to a blender or food processer. Blend on high for 1 minute until all ingredients are mixed well.

While blending continuously on high, slowly, add the oil, then the lemon juice, and vinegar. Toss with chopped Romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved Parmesan for a tasty Caesar salad.

about the author: Mark Bly