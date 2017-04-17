Anchorage RunFest nabs national running club honor

Anchorage’s late-summer collection of running races, the Anchorage RunFest, has been selected the 2016 Road Runners Club of America Road Race of the Year. Criteria for the national award include that the event is a nonprofit, organized by volunteers and involves the local community. Race director Sharron Fisherman recently accepted the award at the 59th RRCA National Convention.

“This award is thanks to the race committee who spend countless hours throughout the year and all the volunteers who come out on race weekend regardless of the weather,” Fisherman said. “We all do it for the love of the sport. This event would not be a success without our sponsors and the support of the community.”

The Road Runners Club of America is the oldest and largest national association of running organizations dedicated to the sport of running since 1958. It champions the development of community-based running clubs and events that serve runners of all ages and abilities in pursuit of health and competition. The RRCA supports numerous running clubs and events across the United States.

Anchorage RunFest is sponsored and organized by the nonprofit Anchorage Running Club, which annually attracts about 500 members who participate in numerous races throughout the year. Formerly known as the Big Wild Life Runs, RunFest is the club’s premier event and put on entirely by volunteers. Some funds raised from this event are used to support various charities and other organizations as well as college scholarships for Alaska students.

The weekend of races, which takes place the third week of August, includes a 49-kilometer ultra, marathon (a late-season Boston Marathon qualifier), half-marathon and 5K.

In 2016, 2,800 runners participated in the various runs, which attract hundreds to Anchorage and enlist scores of volunteers. For those who want to take part in this year’s RunFest, mark your calendars: Races are Aug. 19 and 20. For details, visit www.anchoragerunfest.org.

— Melissa DeVaughn

