Alaska Trails seeks board members

Are you a supporter of sustainable trails in Alaska? Do you want to give back to the very places that you have come to hike and enjoy in this state? The Alaska Trails Board of Directors might be the right fit for you.

Alaska Trails is recruiting new board members and the group is especially interested in board members who have experience in accounting and the law. The Alaska Trails board meets monthly and supports the great work Alaska Trails does across the state. For more information on board duties, roles and responsibilities, check out the website at Alaska-trails.org or contact, 334-8049 or office@alaska-trails.org.

