A runner’s reflections

Thanksgiving Day prompts one to be grateful for his supporters

Before you carve the holiday turkey take a moment to acknowledge your family and friends. Recognize that the previous 11 months were consumed with training and racing at varying levels of intensity that kept you away from those you hold dear. Chasing a personal record at the local 5K, half marathon or beyond has far more costs than just the entry fee. Time is probably the most significant commodity for all of us. The few hours spent on any race day are but a few grains of sand in the hourglass of race preparation.

Conservatively, the average runner may dedicate at least five hours per week training for a 5K, or 10 hours or more per week for a 10K. If one selects a longer race the time commitment almost equals a part-time job, 15 to 20 hours a week. Tally that amount of time over the course of a year and we see that our activity occupies a significant part of our life. What sacrifices are made by those around us?

Chances are, some routine chores are put on hold or passed to someone else. Yard work, meal prep and laundry duties could get turfed to a significant other or deferred to a later time. It becomes a delicate balancing act to get everything done in a household when one becomes a serious runner. Personally, I look at mowing the lawn, gardening and vacuuming as cross-training activities. Activate your core muscles and get it done for the home team. Knocking off some “honey-do” chores helps when the request for the kitchen pass is negotiated for the long run.

Besides time, money is also allocated in a different manner. Talk to a marathon or ultra runner and one notices that there is a correlation between the event’s distance and the food bill. The longer the distance, the steeper the grocery bill and the need for additional gear like shoes.

So, this Thanksgiving give an extra nod to those who support your passion. A sincere thank-you to your spouse, significant other and friends will go a long way. Even consider passing along a gift card for Kaladi Brother’s Coffee or Skinny Raven Sports.

Some wise athletes even see their finisher’s medal as a shared trophy and openly acknowledge that their success at each event was in no small part due to the support of their family. So recognize your inner circle, your team, who graciously gave you the time and resources to chase your fitness dream. Hopefully the roles can be reversed down the trail. Running can be contagious given the positive benefits of improved physical and mental health. Heck, just sign everyone up for next year’s Klondike Relay and see what unfolds in the new year.

This time of year, one can never say thank-you too often. Tis the season. The journey is personal, but seldom achieved alone. Record it in a journal or on Instagram. You’ll be surprised to see who else is tied to your path.

— Keep striding and smiling,

Coach Mike

November’s running picks

Nov. 11: Ketchikan, Turkey Trot 3.7 Miles

$10 entry plus canned goods donations for the local homeless shelter.

Contact: dohertyktn@gmail.com

Nov. 23: Homer, Sweating Gravy Turkey Trot 5K

Entry Fee is food donation for the Homer Food Pantry.

Contact: Mike Illg (907) 299-6425

Nov. 23: Anchorage, Skinny Raven Turkey Trot

Win your age division and bring home a pie.

Contact: www.skinnyraven.com

