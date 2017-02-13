A professional start

February is the perfect time to learn to ski or ride

It’s important to learn new things. In fact, it’s scientifically proven that learning new skills will lead to new experiences, fun times and good people. OK, this claim may or may not be true, but let’s face it: Putting yourself in a situation to learn new things is a fun way to challenge yourself and expand your horizons. Take skiing, for example. To some, this sport may seem foreign. It can be cold and you’re on a mountain sliding around with big slabs attached to your feet. But it’s fun – trust the masses that live and breathe the sport.

During the month of February, Alyeska Resort is offering a package of three beginner lessons with rentals and lower mountain lift tickets for just $99, total! This is a great deal for people who are new to the sport. The certified ski and snowboard instructors at the Mountain Learning Center are not only top-notch instructors but they love teaching, Contact them direct, 754-2280 or www.alyeskaresort.com.

SKI/RIDE NOW, EAT LATER

Alyeska Resort’s restaurants are open and serving great food as it rolls into February. Whether you’re in the mood for sushi, pizza or a tenderloin filet, there’s always a great place to eat.

My favorite is Sakura Asian Bistro. This smaller restaurant packs a big punch, serving up the best sushi in Alaska every Friday-Monday from 5-10 p.m. Check out the daily specials. Every Monday, the chef offers the popular beer and a roll special for just $10! Swing in from 5-6 p.m. for happy hour, which features a chef’s special roll and discounted appetizers.

Aurora Bar & Grill will continue to operate seven days a week beginning at 11 a.m. throughout the winter season, serving delicious refined comfort food in a family atmosphere. Menu highlights include fresh Alaska seafood, steaks, gourmet sandwiches and salads. Try one of the specialty pizzas, including Margherita, Alaskan Seafood and Greek style, or create your own. Visit the staff Saturday and Sunday mornings for Football Brunch and enjoy delectable Bloody Marys and tasty brunch menu items.

For dining with a view, visit Seven Glaciers, Alyeska’s AAA Four-Diamond award-winning mountaintop luxury restaurant. Offering signature Alaska entrees in an elegant atmosphere, the Seven Glaciers experience is extraordinary from start to finish. Your journey begins with a scenic aerial tram ride that takes you high above The Hotel to 2,300 feet above sea level. From this mountaintop perch, every table offers panoramic glacier and water views for a truly unique Alaska dining experience.

Chef Aaron Gilman has carefully crafted the Seven Glaciers’ menus with an emphasis on locally available produce, seafood and game. There’s an award-winning wine list and full bar to perfectly complement your meal. Please leave room for dessert; the Baked Alyeska cannot be missed. Seven Glaciers is currently open Friday-Sunday from Noon-10 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended. (754-2237)

Hungry for lunch? The Bore Tide Deli offers panoramic views of Turnagain Arm, the Chugach Mountain Range, and seven “hanging” glaciers. This self-service deli features soups, salads, chili, sandwiches, wraps and snacks, now proudly serving Boar’s Head deli meats. The newly remodeled Bore Tide Deli is a memorable way to enjoy lunch at 2,300 feet, and is open 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.

Stay and ski free in February

Free stuff is great, especially when it’s something you love, like skiing for example. Alyeska has a sweet deal for those who love to stay at the hotel and who like skiing … and who like free stuff: In walks the Stay & Ski Free Midweek package. This package includes a night stay at The Hotel Alyeska and two free adult lift tickets good for Sunday-Thursday nights. Enjoy the other great amenities Alyeska Resort has to offer while you’re there, too.

Get a massage or a facial at The Spa at Alyeska, dine out at one of the many restaurants or stay in and order room service. Rent a fat tire bike for a nearby adventure, or enjoy the pool and fitness center without leaving the Hotel. Alyeska is your playground when you book the Stay & Ski Free package. Call 754-2111 or visit AlyeskaResort.com to book.

